NFL power rankings: The Bengals' dominance, and other surprises through Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals had the most impressive win of Week 7, beating a good Baltimore Ravens team, in Baltimore, 41-17.

The Bengals’ success, though should not come as a major surprise. I did not expect them to be maybe the best team in the AFC, but I wrote back in May they would be better this season, largely because of Joe Burrow and their 2020 draft class.

Burrow, it’s easy to forget, was in the midst of a very good rookie season when he tore his ACL last fall, and as we’ve been reminded this season, it is not easy for quarterbacks to come in and excel as a rookie.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field.

In addition to Burrow, the Bengals landed a starting receiver in Round 2 of last year's draft, Tee Higgins, and one of the best young linebackers in the NFL in Round 3, Logan Wilson. They have a solid all-around defense and Ja’Marr Chase is the leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

I don’t consider the Bengals, who check in at No. 8 in this week’s power rankings, a huge surprise, or at least not as big as these three storylines:

What’s wrong in K.C.?

The Kansas City Chiefs, with all-world Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, are in danger of missing the playoffs after a rocky start. They have a get-right game this week against the lowly New York Giants, but their defense is atrocious and Mahomes is turning the ball over at an alarming rate. Part of me still believes the Chiefs will turn things around, but the rest of the schedule, with games against the Packers, Chargers, Bengals, Cowboys and Raiders (twice) is not easy.

The Dolphins’ regression

Miami’s struggles this season should be a lesson in patience to all rebuilding teams (attn: Lions). The Dolphins hoarded draft picks and appeared to be making progress under Brian Flores. They won five games in 2019 with one of the worst rosters in the NFL, then nearly made the playoffs at 10-6 last season. This spring, they got loopy with their draft picks, trading out of the No. 3 spot (where they could have drafted Chase) and then back up again to get a lesser receiver. In the process, they gave away their 2022 first-round pick (though they still have one coming from the San Francisco 49ers) and now stand at a crossroads, losing at a troubling rate and perhaps in need of a change at quarterback.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after a pass he threw was intercepted, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

Kyler and the Cards’ dominance

Most people figured the Cardinals would be good this season, but I don’t know many who expected them to be undefeated, atop one of the league’s toughest divisions and with Kyler Murray playing like an MVP. Murray is incredibly fun to watch, but there were plenty of people who doubted him this summer to the point they Kliff Kingsbury’s job could be in jeopardy. Well, Murry and Kingsbury head the most explosive offense in the NFL and aging defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones have held up so far. The Cardinals play the game of the week Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

On to this week's power rankings:

1. Arizona Cardinals (7-0)

2. Los Angeles Rams (6-1)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1)

4. Green Bay Packers (6-1)

5. Dallas Cowboys (5-1)

6. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

9. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Titans running back Derrick Henry runs the ball during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

11. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

12. Cleveland Browns (4-3)

13. New Orleans Saints (4-2)

14. Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

15. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

16. Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

17. San Francisco 49ers (2-4)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

19. New England Patriots (3-4)

20. Chicago Bears (3-4)

21. Denver Broncos (3-4)

22. Seattle Seahawks (2-5)

23. Washington Football Team (2-5)

24. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)

26. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

27. New York Giants (2-5)

28. Miami Dolphins (1-6)

29. New York Jets (1-5)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

31. Houston Texans (1-6)

32. Detroit Lions (0-7)

