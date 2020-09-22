NFL Power Rankings: Behind too-early MVP candidate Josh Allen (seriously), the Bills are dangerous

Josh Allen had 249 yards passing in a half, 417 yards and four touchdowns for the game, and yet it was a run that had everyone talking.

Allen is a big dude, he likes to run and he’s not fun to tackle in the open field. Near the end of the first half, Allen eluded the pass rush, took off running and met up with Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the open field. Van Noy is a very good player, and he got run over by Allen. Then Allen ran through defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. That was a highlight that Bills fans will be enjoying for a long time.

Josh Allen won't go down easily 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EtIDKGZl1E — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 20, 2020

Oh, the passing. Let’s not forget that. Allen was 15 of 22 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions ... before halftime. After the Dolphins took a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter, Allen threw two touchdowns including a pretty 46-yarder to John Brown to put the game away. It was exactly the type of performance the Bills wanted when they drafted Allen with the seventh pick of the 2018 draft.

If you hadn’t watched the Bills play in Week 1 and just paid attention to social media, you might not have known Allen is off to a great start this season. Allen looked good last week in a win over the New York Jets, though a one badly missed pass in the end zone is what went viral. Then Allen was better in the second game.

Allen is the kind of player people will always argue about. Since many draft experts didn’t like Allen before the draft, they will refuse to admit a mistake and will focus on every missed throw he makes. And there are some bad plays; Allen still has some inaccurate throws. He likely always will. But he has also improved each year and is harnessing his physical gifts to become a playmaking quarterback on a very good Bills team. It’s crazy to start talking about MVP in Week 2, but if you are having that conversation, you have to include Allen in it.

Allen leads the NFL with 729 passing yards. He has six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has 75 yards rushing. Week 2 is way too early to talk about MVP candidates, but it’s also fair to say that if Allen plays anywhere near this level all season, he’ll be in the mix. Russell Wilson is the obvious two-week MVP, if there is such thing, and Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and others will likely pass Allen in the race before the year is over. But Allen doesn’t need to be the best quarterback in the NFL for the Bills to be good. If he’s even in the top eight or so, Buffalo can compete with anyone. And Allen looks like he could be at least in that range.

Buffalo is going to be in contention for an AFC East championship, trying to break the New England Patriots’ streak of 11 in a row. They have a one-game lead after the Patriots came up just short at Seattle on Sunday night. If what we’ve seen out of Allen the first two games is a sign of what he’ll be this season, Buffalo might be thinking bigger than just an AFC East title.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates wide receiver John Brown (15) after Brown scored a touchdown. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-2, Last Week: 32)

Good to know that Adam Gase is tired of his team getting its “ass beat.” He might want to get used to it. Here’s what they have coming up: at Colts, vs. Broncos, vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, vs. Bills, at Chiefs, vs. Patriots. What is the best possible record after that stretch, 2-7?

31. Carolina Panthers (0-2, LW: 31)

Christian McCaffrey is going to miss 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain and let’s be honest: The Panthers are very unlikely to have any playoff hopes left when he’s ready to return. So there might not be much reason to rush him back. That makes for a rough first season for new coach Matt Rhule.

30. Washington Football Team (1-1, LW: 28)