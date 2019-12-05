The Bears and Dallas Cowboys will take center stage Thursday night at Soldier Field in a battle of two teams that rank among the fringe NFC playoff clubs in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Bears got a nice boost to No. 15 overall after their win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, but it wasn't necessarily because of the victory. Instead, Mitch Trubisky's convincing performance has Chicago's arrow pointing up, even if it may be a little too late for a serious run in 2019.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, took a small slide to No. 12 because of their loss to the Bills. Coach Jason Garrett's seat has never been hotter and a loss Thursday night will add fuel to the inferno that is Jerry Jones.

But who sits atop this week's rankings? Which team has been the most impressive entering the final quarter of the season? Check it out:

NFL Power Rankings: Bears enter Cowboys game on the rise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago