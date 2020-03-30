NFL Power Rankings: Bears drop 5 spots after offseason moves

The Bears have been relatively aggressive in free agency (and the trade market) this offseason with the additions of Jimmy Graham, Robert Quinn and Nick Foles, and while the veteran acquisitions are expected to improve the 2020 Bears, they haven't moved the needle nearly enough in the post-free agency NFL Power Rankings on NFL.com.

In fact, Chicago dropped five spots and into the bottom tier of the league.

No. 22: Chicago Bears (previous: No. 17) The Bears did what everyone expected, bringing in a veteran name brand to compete with Mitch Trubisky. That veteran is Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP who endured a nightmarish (but very lucrative) one-season stint with the Jaguars. Trubisky will likely enter training camp as the presumed starter, but holding off Foles will be much more difficult than fending off Chase Daniel was a year ago. Put it this way: There's a very good chance Foles ends up starting more games next year than the former first-round pick hypothetically ahead of him on the depth chart. The Robert Quinn signing was ... fine. The move to bring in 33-year-old Jimmy Graham, who did next to nothing with Aaron Rodgers throwing him spirals, makes you wonder if GM Ryan Pace will ever figure out the tight end position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If there's any good news, it's that the Bears aren't the lowest-ranked team from the NFC North. That distinction belongs to the Lions, who check-in at No. 28.

The Packers remain the class of the division at No. 5, while the Vikings rank 14th.

The Bears' ranking seems a little harsh considering Chicago was a borderline playoff team in 2019 with nothing that resembled a competent NFL offense. Now, with Foles on the roster, there's at least a veteran insurance policy and proven winner ready and able to right the ship (which may come as soon as Week 1). And Quinn's presence opposite Khalil Mack will give the Bears one of the most lethal pass-rushing tandems in the league, which wasn't the case in 2019 with Leonard Floyd operating as Mack's running mate.

Story continues

Chicago's additions appear to outnumber the roster's subtractions, which should at least keep them hovering around a wild-card team in the power rankings.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

NFL Power Rankings: Bears drop 5 spots after offseason moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago