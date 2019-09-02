NFL Power Rankings: Bears begin season in top 10

The 2019 NFL season is finally upon us, and it's kicking off in the most spectacular of ways. The Bears will begin their quest for a Super Bowl in front of a national television audience on Thursday night's season opener against the Green Bay Packers in what will showcase the sport's oldest rivalry in the league's 100th-anniversary season.

There are plenty of reasons to be confident in the Bears this year. They field the NFL's most exciting defense and are bursting at the seams with talent on offense. QB Mitchell Trubisky has gone from a student of the offense to one of its teachers, and with that development off the field comes expectations that his play on the field will match.

But the Bears aren't the only talented roster in the NFL. In fact, they may not even be one of the two or three best teams in the NFC just yet.

Where do they stack up against the rest of the league entering Week 1? Check out our NFL Power Rankings to find out.

