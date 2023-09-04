NFL power rankings: Are the Arizona Cardinals the worst team in the NFL in 2023 season?

You will notice a trend at the bottom of NFL power rankings for the 2023 season.

The Arizona Cardinals are ranked No. 32 in most of them. No. 32 as in the last team in the NFL.

NFL writers are particularly harsh on Arizona's NFL franchise in their NFL Week 1 power rankings, questioning the team's ability to win in the upcoming NFL season.

It's been a common refrain about the team all offseason, but in recent weeks, the refrain has grown stronger.

Are the Cardinals the worst team in the NFL this season?

According to many NFL writers, the answer to that questions is yes, but the team will get a chance to prove those writers, and other doubters wrong beginning with their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Perhaps Arizona could surprise in 2023? Judging from these Week 1 NFL power rankings, the Cardinals wouldn't have to do much to exceed expectations in the upcoming season.

The Arizona Republic: Cardinals No. 32 in NFL before Week 1

Jeremy Cluff wrote: Many people don't believe in the Cardinals this season and some recent analytics seem to agree. One site gave Arizona less than a 50% chance to win in each and every one of its games in 2023. Ouch.

Touchdown Wire: Cardinals ranked No. 32 to open season

Jarrett Bailey wrote: "Show of hands, how many of you reading this drove here today? How many took the bus? Do you have a fire in your gut reading these power rankings? Jonathan Gannon is about as motivating as the sound of your alarm clock going off in the morning. The Cardinals are dead in the water until Caleb Williams is drafted in April."

Many NFL writers don't have high hopes for the Arizona Cardinals without Kyler Murray.

NBC Sports: Cardinals enter season ranked No. 32

Josh Schrock wrote: "Has anyone asked Caleb Williams if he has fire in his belly? Can Lincoln Riley buy Kliff Kingsbury’s old house if Jonathan Gannon’s dial-tone act doesn’t pan out? Just asking questions."

Pro Football Network: Cardinals sit at No. 32 in NFL power rankings

Dalton Miller wrote: "The Cardinals are in legitimate contention of being the worst roster we’ve seen at the NFL level in quite some time. While that certainly doesn’t mean they’ll be unable to win a single game this season, the under on their 3.5-win total is a rather enticing proposition, especially as it sits at +120."

Sportsnaut: Cardinals begin 2023 ranked No. 32 in NFL

Matt Johnson wrote: "The Arizona Cardinals are the worst team in the NFL and it’s not close. Quite frankly, Arizona has a shot at only winning two games next season. A bottom-three defense paired with an offense led by Colt McCoy at quarterback for half the 2023 season, that’s a recipe to land the No. 1 pick in 2024. If that happens, Kyler Murray can hit the trade block. As if the Cardinals weren’t already bad enough, they gave away DeAndre Hopkins for free. Do not watch Arizona’s games this season."

ESPN: Cardinals No. 32 in Week 1 NFL rankings

It wrote: The Cardinals will win in Week 1 against the Commanders ... then lose every game for the rest of the season. Looking at this Murray-less roster, this Cardinals team is shaping up to be historically bad. Once Murray is healthy, it will be too late, and the team may decide to simply preserve his health."

Pro Football Focus: Cardinals ranked No. 32 in NFL power rankings

Amelia Probst wrote: "With J.J. Watt retiring, BJ Ojulari will look to follow in his massive footsteps and generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That’s a mighty tall order for the rookie out of LSU, but Arizona added a lot of help on both sides of the ball, with a clear long-term vision for new general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon. Fortunately for the Cardinals, according to 2024 Super Bowl odds, they’re currently projected to have the following draft picks next year in the first three rounds: Nos. 1, 2, 33, 65, 66 and 68."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals worst team in league for 2023