NFL Power Rankings: How the AFC stacks up after Week 5 games

Will the AFC come down to the Patriots and Chiefs again? The oddsmakers think so, as the two powerhouses have consistently had the best odds to reach Super Bowl LIV.

But as for how other contenders are stacking up so far this season? That's where it gets interesting.

Despite losing Andrew Luck to retirement, the Colts keep chugging along, and they knocked Kansas City from the ranks of the unbeatens on Sunday night. The surprising Bills are still on the Patriots' heels, one game back in the AFC East.

Meanwhile, teams with playoff aspirations like the Chargers and Browns stumbled in Week 5 and fell under the .500 mark. So how do the pretenders and contenders stack up in the AFC?

