NFL Power Rankings: How AFC stacks up after Week 8

Tom E. Curran
NBC Sports Boston

A bunch of teams at the midseason point. Let's dole out some midseason awards.

Biggest surprise? Raiders. Biggest disappointment? Browns.

Headed for a fall? Ravens. Ready to rise? Jaguars.

Current playoff team that won't make it? Bills. Current non-playoff team that will? Jaguars.

Will the Patriots go undefeated? No.

