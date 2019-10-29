A bunch of teams at the midseason point. Let's dole out some midseason awards.

Biggest surprise? Raiders. Biggest disappointment? Browns.

Headed for a fall? Ravens. Ready to rise? Jaguars.

Current playoff team that won't make it? Bills. Current non-playoff team that will? Jaguars.

Will the Patriots go undefeated? No.

NFL Power Rankings: How AFC stacks up after Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston