NFL Power Rankings: AFC contenders finding stride before playoffs

There's one week left in the 2019 NFL regular season. And at this point, there are only a few questions remaining with the AFC playoff picture.

As of this writing, five playoff spots have been clinched. The only spot that is still up for grabs is the sixth seed in the conference. Three teams have a shot at it, the Tennessee Titans (who have the inside track), the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Oakland Raiders.

The No. 1 seed belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, so the road to the Super Bowl will go through Baltimore. The No. 2 seed currently is with the New England Patriots, but that hasn't been officially clinched, though a Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins would wrap that up for the Patriots.

Though there isn't a lot to be determined this week, the top contenders in the conference will still be using this week to continue to build momentum. A few teams are really starting to hit their stride and if they continue to rise, these rankings could shake up a bit ahead of the playoffs.

How does is the AFC looking ahead of a week of key division matchups?

