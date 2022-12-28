NFL power rankings: 49ers stand pat in top 5

The 49ers may not be able to climb much higher than No. 4 in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings, but they’ve done what they needed to do to firmly establish themselves among the league’s championship contenders heading into the postseason.

This is the second week in a row the 49ers have come in at No. 4, just behind the Chiefs, Bengals and Eagles. Their recent play has put them above the Bills, Cowboys and Vikings.

Perhaps the most remarkable part of San Francisco’s six-game winning streak is the variety of players making an impact. Most recently it’s been tight end George Kittle, who has looked like an All-Pro in the team’s most recent two wins. Via USA TODAY’s Nate Davis:

TE George Kittle has four TD grabs over past two weeks … matching total from his first 11 appearances of 2022. He’s the first Niner with multiple scoring catches in successive games since Terrell Owens in 2002.

The good news for San Francisco is wide receiver Deebo Samuel is on track to return for the playoffs, and perhaps sooner. So is running back Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers have climbed into the top five without two of their offensive stars, and it’s hard to believe they’ll see a significant drop off in the postseason with those two players coming back.

This is a dangerous club, and it’s very much on the table that they emerge as the NFL’s best team when its all said and done.

