NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Raiders fall hard after Week 1 losses

1. Philadelphia (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

The king stays king.





2. L.A. Rams (1-0)

Previous rank: 2

McVay's crew showed the Raiders why they're one of the best. Maybe a dream team on paper will actually live up to the hype.





3. Minnesota (1-0)

Previous rank: 4

Vikes are as complete a team as there is. And that Harrison Smith kid is an old-school thumper. Love the way he plays.





4. Patriots (1-0)

Previous rank: 3

That was vintage Gronk against Houston. He simply can't be covered when healthy.





5. Kansas City (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Simple math: Reid + Mahomes = fireworks.





6. Green Bay (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

Aaron Rodgers is the greatest. Enjoy the moments you get watching this guy play.





7. Jacksonville (1-0)

Previous rank: 6

Jags might want to consider playing some offense.





8. New Orleans (0-1)

Previous rank: 5

Saints might want to consider playing some defense.





9. Baltimore (1-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Ravens put 47 on the Bills, but playing Buffalo is like landing on a free space.





10. Washington (1-0)

Previous rank: 24

Adrian Peterson found the fountain of youth. It's apparently somewhere near the National Mall.





11. Chargers (0-1)

Previous rank: 9

Chargering: finding a way to screw up a game you should win. Bolts have perfected the craft.





12. Carolina (1-0)

Previous rank: 12

Can't decide if the Panthers are decent or the Cowboys really stink. That McCaffrey kid runs like he's in a video game.





13. Pittsburgh (0-0-1)

Previous rank: 8

You tie the Browns and you get dropped like an anchor. Simple as that.





14. Houston (0-1)

Previous rank: 11

Maybe that Deshaun Watson hype train was moving a little too fast.





15. Atlanta (0-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Falcons miss Kyle Shannahan. So. Bad.





16. N.Y. Jets (1-0)

Previous rank: 28

Gang Green's probably rated too high. But that rookie quarterback, though. His first professional throw is a pick six, but the USC product rebounds with a gem. That's moxie, right there.





17. Denver (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

Case Keenum throws for 329 yards and three touchdowns in his Broncos debut. He also threw three picks. Still not a believer.





18. Cincinnati (1-0)

Previous rank: 25

Joe Mixon looks like the real deal. That's a good thing. We've seen what happens with the Bengals become reliant on the Red Rifle.





19. Chicago (0-1)

Previous rank: 17

Khalil Mack turned in a first half for the ages, with a strip sack and a pick six in his first two quarters as a Bear. Worth every penny. The Bears still lost because: 1. Aaron Rodgers is the freaking greatest and 2. Mitchell Trubisky is not. The Bears QB is suspect.





20. 49ers (0-1)

Previous rank: 15

Jimmy G had to lose a start at some point. Why not against maybe the NFC's best team, in a hostile environment? No sense of panic in Santa Clara, though it might set in if Alfred Morris puts forth another clunker next week. 49ers skill players need to step up.





21. Tampa Bay (1-0)

Previous rank: 30

I mean, come on. Ryan Fitzpatrick won't throw four for touchdowns and run for another every week. P.S. The Bucs couldn't guarantee Jameis Winston would start after returning from suspension. If Fitzpatrick keeps this up, he won't.





22. Miami (1-0)

Previous rank: 29

And we have our lowest-rated Week 1 winner. Miami beat a Tennessee team that succumbed to an injury plague. Still don't believe in the marine mammals.





23. Raiders (0-1)

Previous rank: 19

No pass rush. Unstable quarterback play. Jon Gruden may mushroom cloud the entire roster next offseason. Not a great start for the Silver and Black. They need to find some answers soon or fall into an early hole.





24. Tennessee (0-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Titans lost Delanie Walker for the year. Might've lost Marcus Mariota for a stretch. If Mike Vrabel isn't careful, things could spiral out of control.





25. Seattle (0-1)

Previous rank: 21

Earl Thomas' return certainly helps the ‘Hawks. Losing Doug Baldwin for any period certainly won't.





26. Dallas (0-1)

Previous rank: 20

Maybe, just maybe Dak Prescott isn't who we thought he was.





27. N.Y. Giants (0-1)

Previous rank: 18

All that offensive firepower. Just one touchdown to show for it. Eli's looking old.





28. Detroit (0-1)

Previous rank: 22

Matt Stafford got benched. Things got so bad in Detroit Monday night that Matt Cassel was a better option. Wrap your head around that.





29. Indianapolis (0-1)

Previous rank: 28

Andrew Luck looked more like Andrew Luck than Andrew Luck has in some time. The Colts still lost. No much talent around him.





30. Arizona (0-1)

Previous rank: 26

Might as well let Josh Rosen get some experience.





31. Cleveland (0-0-1)

Previous rank: 32

And still…undefeated dwellers of the cellar!! The Cleve-Land Broooooooowns!!





32. Buffalo (0-1)

Previous rank: 31

The Nathan Peterman is experiment went as well as one could expect. Expect more results like the Week 1 trashing Baltimore dished out Peterman or Josh Allen or anyone else under center. The Bills are awful.



