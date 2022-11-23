NFL power rankings: 49ers fly up after showing out Monday night

The 49ers finally got above No. 8 in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings after they smoked the Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football. They now sit just outside the top five at No. 6 overall with the Ravens and Vikings both falling behind them.

San Francisco the last four weeks felt like a team lying in wait. They beat the Rams, then handled the Chargers out of the bye, but they’d yet to piece together a signature win. Optimism about the team was built on hypotheticals and a late-season push a season ago.

Their drubbing of the Cardinals was a sign that the 49ers are starting to put it all together with their glut of offensive weapons and a defense that hasn’t allowed a point in the second half since Week 7. Via USA TODAY’s Nate Davis:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo is one heckuva game manager for a squad back in first place. His four TD passes Monday night tied a personal best while setting the standard for games played in Mexico.

Tight end George Kittle had two touchdown catches. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk hauled in two touchdowns on his only two receptions of the night. Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell split 16 carries while McCaffrey tacked on seven receptions to lead the team with 14 touches. Deebo Samuel had a 39-yard rushing touchdown and posted 10 touches.

It was an all-around dominant offensive performance that for the most part looked repeatable.

The 49ers are dangerous at the right time. If they stay healthy they should find themselves in USA TODAY’s top-five in the NFL soon.

