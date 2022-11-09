NFL power rankings: 49ers drop 1 place in bye week

The 49ers didn’t play in Week 9, but they dropped one spot in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings because of a big-time trade deadline move. San Francisco dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 in the rankings after the Dolphins leapt over them and into the top-five following their acquisition of defensive end Bradley Chubb.

There could be some acquisitions coming in the Bay Area as well though. The 49ers opened practice windows for running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz on Monday. They should also see the returns of defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead at some point following the bye. A healthy 49ers club could be primed to make a significant run up the rankings. Via USA TODAY’s Nate Davis:

A team that looks primed to make a strong second-half run could also be getting dynamic RB Elijah Mitchell, who suffered a Week 1 knee injury, back soon to complement new RB1 Christian McCaffrey.

While the 49ers’ 4-4 start came with a ton of ups and downs, they still sit in a good spot. While they’re No. 8 overall, the Vikings (No. 7), Cowboys (No. 4) and Eagles (No. 1) are the only NFC teams ahead of them.

Their NFC West rival Seahawks are just behind them at No. 10, but there’s not another NFC West club until the Rams at No. 17.

San Francisco is in a struggling conference, a down division, and they’re getting healthy coming off their bye. They might’ve fallen back a spot while idle, but they have a real chance to climb up the ranks over the second half.

