NFL power rankings: 49ers climb to No. 2 in ESPN post-draft list

Perhaps there’s a Super Bowl hangover coming for the 49ers that causes them to plummet in the standings this year. On paper, however, San Francisco figures to enter the season as one of the leading contenders to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. That’s where they stand in the ESPN post-draft power rankings where they’ve jumped to No. 2 after sitting at No. 3 following free agency.

While it doesn’t seem like many of the 49ers’ draft picks will contribute as starters in Year 1, they’ve given themselves a chance to dramatically improve their depth this season on both sides of the ball.

Selections at wide receiver should give them a deep, versatile receiving corps that can better withstand an absence from Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. They made two additions to their secondary and added a potential starter on the offensive line at either right tackle or guard.

Combine that with some of the moves they made in free agency to improve their pass rush and the 49ers have a roster they know can make another deep playoff run. They just need to avoid the crushing weight of the Super Bowl hangover that has been the demise of so many teams with high hopes after a Super Bowl loss. If they can skirt that pitfall they’ll be in great shape to be one of the two or three best teams in the NFL again.

