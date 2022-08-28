NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off

Fresh starts

Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.

32. New York Jets

Let’s be clear: Zach Wilson isn’t Joe Namath. We don’t know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York Jets into playoff threats is exactly that—smoke and mirrors. This team has a better chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft than a Super Bowl ring.

31. New York Giants

The Giants are another team calling MetLife home and looking at a long season. How much patience will Brian Daboll have with Daniel Jones? Will Tyrod Taylor start more games than the former Duke star at quarterback?

30. Chicago Bears

The Bears needed to improve on offense more than defense. To this point, the offense seems stagnant while the defense will be its usual solid self. This isn’t a recipe for success if you are a rookie coach.

29. Seattle Seahawks

When the season starts with Geno Smith against Russell Wilson… things seem destined to only get worse. Pete Carroll may age more years between last season and this one than he did in all the previous years combined as Seahawks coach.

28. Houston Texans

Davis Mills had a better rookie year than many of the quarterbacks who had tremendous fanfare. It will be more difficult to continue growing. Lovie Smith knows what it takes to coach in the NFL. Not sure he has the players that can make him a winner.

27. Carolina Panthers

Getting Baker Mayfield was a wise move, especially with Sam Darnold going down in the preseason finale. Not that it mattered, with the former Heisman winner from Oklahoma already having the job. This year will make or break Matt Rhule—and the guess is, the latter happens.

26. Washington Commanders

Way too many questions surround this team and Carson Wentz at quarterback makes it seem like the Commanders will be vying for third place with the New York Giants in the NFC East.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Give it a year or two but Doug Pederson should get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Do not expect miracles. Six wins could be a heavy lift.

24. Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith is going to have to be brilliant to turn things around with Marcus Mariota and/or Desmond Ridder as his quarterback. And who are the running backs? Wideouts? Kyle Pitts is fantastic but he can be smothered by other secondaries.

23. Detroit Lions

Would have this team significantly higher but Jared Goff at quarterback doesn’t inspire such confidence. Look for Aidan Hutchinson and the defense to turn it up many notches. The offense has a couple sparkplugs but doesn’t have the driver to make it surge.

22. Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O’Connell goes from a Super Bowl winner to trying to turn a team mired in mediocrity into a postseason threat. The best thing we can say is he is in a division with the Lions and Bears, which should turn into 2 or 3 wins … maybe.

21. Cleveland Browns

Would love to have them at 32 for their crass decision-making. But personal feelings aside, Jacoby Brissett will be OK but won’t be good enough to win games the Browns aren’t expected to win. Nick Chubb feels as if he is being undervalued in a year Cleveland will need him plenty until Week 13.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

No matter who the quarterback is and no matter how much Ben Roethlisberger had fallen, it is difficult to believe Mike Tomlin can turn this team into one that wins double-digit games. Will be fascinating to see if the Steelers can make it to 9 wins in 2022.

19. Miami Dolphins

People love to invent questions and doubts about Tua Tagovailoa. He has talent galore on the offense, and the defense figures to be strong. However, this has been a slow-starting team and it has to prove it can get out of the gate.

18. Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins is out for the first 6 games and that is going to make sure the Cardinals don’t start the way they did in 2021. Chandler Jones is gone. Have a feeling the team that staggered down the stretch last season is more representative than any of the hype.

17. Denver Broncos

The Broncos have the ability to move up significantly with Russell Wilson. Can’t justify them climbing too many rungs at this point due to recent history and a rookie coach.

16. New England Patriots

This has nothing to do with fearing a sophomore slump for Mac Jones. The Patriots seem a slice below the top tier of teams in the league but still will be in the wild-card picture.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

So many expect so much of the Chargers each season only to be disappointed. Why will this year be different than any other year?

14. San Francisco 49ers

As Trey Lance grows, so the 49ers go. Lots of pressure on the second-year quarterback. San Francisco is banking on him being the franchise quarterback they think they got in the 2021 NFL draft. No guarantees, of course.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

The addition of Davante Adams is a huge plus. Look for the Raiders to put up huge numbers and gain tons of yardage. Will Josh McDaniels redeem his head-coaching resume?

12. Dallas Cowboys

Doesn’t feel like things are lining up for a repeat NFC East championship for America’s Team. Why would that be a shock since no one repeats in the division?

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has all sorts of offensive talent to rely on in 2022. The defense is solid. Hurts feels a lot like Tua Tagovailoa in Miami with somewhat fewer questions. The Eagles should win anywhere between 10-11 games and take the NFC East.

10. New Orleans Saints

Sometimes you think with your head and other times you let your heart guide the way. Dennis Allen is another coach who had a previous bad experience as a head coach. He’s been magical in turning the New Orleans defense into a fierce group. The scary piece is having to rely on Jameis Winston at quarterback. A wild-card berth seems… likely.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore simply can not have as many injuries as last year. The team was plagued by them. Would be nice if the Ravens and Lamar Jackson work out the long-term deal prior to kickoff against the New York Jets. No one wants that hanging over a player or a team.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

This is not a light level for a team no one expected to deliver the results it had in 2021. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon are the nucleus of a jarring offense. The line should be better. However, expectations are different once you have been in the Super Bowl. Get ready for a far different ride.

7. Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel will have the Titans in a two-horse race with the Colts for the AFC South crown. That is no longer enough for the front office or Tennessee fans. They want more and there is no guarantee they will get it.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are going through an injury run that feels similar to the Ravens’ last year, just at different positions. Every day another series of tweets or headlines about a player going down or being carted around. Tom Brady is back. Protect the GOAT at all costs.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Frank Reich & Co. comes in a little higher than many expect. However, the division is weak. Four wins should be automatic if they can figure out to solve the Jaguars. The Titans are not as strong as last year. Let’s figure Matt Ryan has a bit of a revival with Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. as offensive options.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The saga of Matthew Stafford’s tender elbow went away as fast as it surfaced. Los Angeles needs the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s arm to be healthy. Winning the division won’t be simple, as two of the other three teams are worthy foes. Sean McVay has his work cut out in trying to repeat.

3. Green Bay Packers

The jokes about who Aaron Rodgers will throw passes to should end quickly once he finds plenty of open targets (as usual). Love the backfield of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion. Speed and power. The defense is stellar. Matt Lafleur might not win 13 games again but he will win the NFC North. The Super Bowl … ?

2. Buffalo Bills

Will this finally be the year Buffalo gets its Super Bowl championship? They start as the favorite in Las Vegas. Do not be surprised if they take down the Rams in the opener. This team feels like it is ready to win 13-14 games. It could have done without the distraction of Matt Araiza, Bad news all around the player and franchise.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

At some point, Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ run in the AFC West will end. Don’t think it will happen in 2022. Patrick Mahomes will miss Tyreek Hill but he will quickly find other wideouts ready to be fed.

