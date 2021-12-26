NFL Power Rankings 2021: Where Patriots stand after Week 16 loss to Bills

NFL Power Rankings: Where Pats stand after loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Only two weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season remain, but there's still plenty to sort out as teams continue to vie for playoff spots.

The New England Patriots are among those teams, and that task just got a bit tougher following Sunday's 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They're now back behind the Bills in the AFC East as Buffalo owns the divisional record tiebreaker.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each officially punched their tickets to the postseason in Week 16.

Here's a recap of all of the matchups, plus how all 32 teams stack up in our updated NFL Power Rankings.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

Just when you thought the Jaguars' season couldn't get any worse, they lost their star running back James Robinson to a torn Achilles in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jets.

31. Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

With Jared Goff out due to COVID-19 protocols, it was Tim Boyle taking over at quarterback for Detroit. The result was another close game for Dan Campbell's squad (five of last seven games decided by three points or fewer), but they came up just short with a 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

30. New York Jets (4-11)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

Rookie QB Zach Wilson only threw for 101 yards, but he made a difference with his legs as he rushed for 91 yards and a TD to lead the Jets to a win over Jacksonville. New York will finish off its season with games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills.

29. New York Giants (4-11)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

The Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with their 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They'll finish off their season with games against the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team.

Story continues

28. Houston Texans (4-11)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

The Texans came out of nowhere to put up 41 points in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead led the way with 149 rushing yards and two TDs.

27. Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

The Seahawks already were eliminated from playoff contention before their game vs. the Bears, but a 25-24 loss to Chicago certainly added insult to injury. It'll be an interesting offseason in Seattle, to say the least.

26. Chicago Bears (5-10)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

The Bears have nothing to lose now that they're officially eliminated from playoff contention, so they decided to attempt a two-point conversion in crunch time vs. the Seattle Seahawks. The bold move paid off and Chicago -- with Nick Foles under center -- ended up with a 25-24 victory. It probably won't save Matt Nagy's job, but it's something for folks in Chicago to be cheery about as they wait for their painful 2021 campaign to come to a merciful end.

25. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: N/A

It's fair to say the feel-good story of Cam Newton's return to Carolina has faded away. He threw for 61 yards and an interception vs. the Buccaneers before being benched for Sam Darnold. The Panthers ended up being blown out 32-6 and are eliminated from playoff contention. It'll be interesting to see who gets the starts under center in their final two games vs. the Saints and Bucs.

24. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Falcons escaped with a four-point victory vs. the Lions to keep their outside chances of a playoff berth alive. They'll have another tough must-win game next week in Buffalo.

23. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +12500

With Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it'll be Notre Dame product Ian Book starting at quarterback vs. the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

22. Washington Football Team (6-8)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +40000

Washington will look to split the season series vs. the Dallas Cowboys when they face off on Monday Night Football.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +12500

The Steelers were outclassed by the Chiefs on Sunday, 36-10. Pittsburgh's playoff hopes aren't officially crushed just yet, but it's going to need a lot to go right these final two weeks to sneak its way in. It'll have two huge divisional games to wrap up the season vs. the Browns and Ravens.

20. Denver Broncos (7-8)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +30000

The Broncos' playoff hopes are all but dashed after their 17-13 loss to the Raiders. Their last two games of the 2021 season will come against two more divisional foes in the Chargers and Chiefs.

19. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Vikings no longer control their playoff destiny as they fell to the Rams on Sunday, 30-23. Despite the loss, we can't help but marvel at second-year wideout Justin Jefferson, who already is among the top receivers in the entire NFL.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +15000

The Raiders' playoff chances are very much still alive after their 17-13 win over Denver. They'll need to win out, however, and that'll be a difficult task with their final two games coming against the Colts and Chargers.

17. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +20000

The Dolphins will look to extend their win streak to seven games when they take on the Saints on Monday Night Football.

16. Cleveland Browns (7-8)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +9000

The Browns couldn't overcome Baker Mayfield's four interceptions as they fell just short of beating the Packers, 24-22. Even with the loss, they're still in the playoff hunt heading into their Week 16 matchup vs. the Steelers. If Cincinnati falls to Kansas City and the Browns win out, Cleveland can win the AFC North.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +7500

The Eagles remain firmly in the playoff hunt following their 31-10 victory over the Giants. They'll have a huge game vs. Washington next week, followed by a season finale vs. Dallas.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +3500

The Chargers suffered their ugliest loss of the season on Sunday as they fell to the Texans, 41-29. The defeat comes at a horrible time for L.A. as its playoff hopes took a significant hit. A huge game vs. Denver awaits in Week 17.

13. Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +4000

Josh Johnson filled in admirably in Lamar Jackson's absence as he threw for 304 yards and two TDs, but Baltimore's defense had no answer for Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Sunday. The loss is a huge blow to the Ravens' playoff hopes, and they'll hope to have Jackson back under center when they hose the L.A. Rams next Sunday.

12. San Francisco 49ers (8-7)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +2800

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled Thursday night as the Niners fell to the Titans in a nail-biter, 20-17. The loss means San Francisco can't earn higher than a six seed in the NFC. A win over Houston next week would clinch a postseason spot.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +2500

Have a day, Joe Burrow. The Bengals quarterback exploded for 525 yards and four touchdown passes against Baltimore to take the top spot in the AFC North. Next up is a huge game vs. the Chiefs, and you can count on a playoff-like atmosphere in Cincinnati.

10. New England Patriots (9-6)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +1300

The Patriots couldn't keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills as they fell 33-21 in their rematch at Gillette Stadium. The loss puts New England back in second place in the AFC East due to Buffalo owning the division record tiebreaker. With two straight defeats, the Pats will look to get back on track next Sunday when they host the lowly Jaguars.

9. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +900

The Bills got their revenge vs. the Patriots with a 33-21 victory at Gillette Stadium and regained the top spot in the AFC East as a result. They own the division record tiebreaker and as a result, they control their destiny for the division title. Buffalo wraps up its season with matchups against the Falcons and Jets.

8. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +1800

The Colts celebrated Christmas with a huge 22-16 win over the Cardinals. They'll officially clinch a playoff spot with a win next week over the Raiders.

7. Tennessee Titans (10-5)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +2000

A.J. Brown returned to the Titans' offense and immediately was a difference-maker with 11 catches for 145 yards and a TD in their 20-17 win over the 49ers. Even with star running back Derrick Henry sidelined with a foot injury, Tennessee has found a way to contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

6. Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +1800

The Cardinals are starting to unravel a bit as that's now three straight losses for Kliff Kingsbury's group. It won't get any easier for Arizona next week as it'll head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. The good news for the Cardinals is they clinched a playoff berth in Week 16 despite their defeat.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +1200

The Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football. They officially clinched the NFC East on Sunday thanks to the Raiders' win over the Broncos, which sealed Dallas' strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Eagles.

4. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +900

Despite Matthew Stafford's three interceptions, the Rams were able to hold off the Vikings 30-23 and clinch a playoff berth. Former Patriots running back Sony Michel stepped up to carry the ball 27 times for 131 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp's phenomenal season continued as the Rams wideout caught 10 passes for 109 yards.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +425

The Chiefs are looking like the clearcut AFC favorite again after rattling off their eighth straight victory Sunday vs. the Steelers. With a 36-10 blowout win -- accomplished without star tight end Travis Kelce (COVID protocol) -- Kansas City clinches the AFC West title and is the first AFC team to lock up a playoff berth. Next up is a trip to Cincinnati for what should be an entertaining showdown with the Bengals.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +650

Tom Brady and the Bucs put a 32-6 beating on the Panthers despite missing their two biggest offensive weapons, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Antonio Brown made up for their absences with 10 catches for 101 yards. Tampa Bay, which clinched the NFC South for the first time since 2007 with its win, will wrap up its regular season with games vs. the Jets in Week 17 and Carolina again in Week 18.

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

PointsBet Super Bowl odds: +425

The Packers staved off a late Browns comeback effort to emerge with a 24-22 victory on Christmas Day. Davante Adams' spectacular season continued as the Packers' star wideout tallied 10 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay will host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football next week.