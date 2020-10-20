NFL Power Rankings 2020: Week 7 standings for all 32 teams in the league

NFL Power Rankings: Patriots, Packers fall after awful losses originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another week is in the books for the 2020 NFL season and the theme might be embarrassing losses.

The previously undefeated Packers were blown out by the Bucs and Tom Brady. The Cowboys were blown out at home by the Cardinals and Kyler Murray on national TV. And the Patriots suffered a horrendous loss to the Broncos.

But one team solidified their case as the best team in the NFL and overtook the top spot on the rankings.

Who is the new No. 1?