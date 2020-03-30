NFL Power Rankings 2020: Are experts snubbing post-Tom Brady Patriots?

The New England Patriots adopted a "nobody believes in us" mentality when they were perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Now that Tom Brady isn't their quarterback, that mentality just gained legitimacy.

Major outlets are beginning to release their post-free agency NFL Power Rankings, which account for Brady leaving the six-time Super Bowl champions to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Patriots fans are used to seeing New England near (or at) the top of these rankings, NFL experts predict a harsh new reality in Foxboro, especially if Jarrett Stidham is the quarterback taking over for Brady in 2020.

Here's where the Patriots stand in the latest NFL Power Rankings of four outlets -- all of which have Brady's Bucs higher than New England.

"With Brady leaving to sign with the Buccaneers, it takes away a security blanket the Patriots have always had in points of transition. So therein lies the intrigue for what's ahead. ... Now the question becomes if Jarrett Stidham can step in at quarterback."

Buccaneers' rank: No. 10.

"Is it possible Bill Belichick could enter camp with a quarterback room headlined by Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick with four career pass attempts, and Hoyer, a career backup entering his age-35 season? ... The Brady-Belichick divorce changes everything."

Buccaneers' rank: No. 12.

"The Patriots offense wasn't that good last year, even with Tom Brady. Imagine how they'll do with Jarrett Stidham and/or Brian Hoyer under center in a quarterback league. They still have a great coaching staff and a solid defense. Lots to prove, however."

Buccaneers' rank: No. 5.

"The loss of Tom Brady obviously garners the bulk of the headlines, but the Patriots are undergoing major changes on their roster. ... Defensively, they are losing Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins at the linebacker spots, Duron Harmon in the secondary and Danny Shelton up front. ... On the offensive line, they lost Ted Karras, who performed well in place of center David Andrews last season."

Buccaneers' rank: No. 8.

The takeaway here? Experts believe the Patriots will be quite average in 2020.

No outlet has the Patriots ranked higher than No. 13 overall, which would barely put them in the playoffs thanks to the league's new format. Our friends in the Bay Area have New England at No. 20, behind teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

Is that too steep of a drop-off for a team two years removed from a Super Bowl title?

The Patriots lost some key defenders this offseason but welcome back most of an elite secondary that helped New England boast the NFL's top defense in 2019. The offense's success likely rests on Stidham, who more than any other Patriot could dictate how many games this team wins or loses.

But lest we forget: New England still employs the greatest coach of all time in Bill Belichick -- and now has plenty of motivation entering the 2020 campaign.

NFL Power Rankings 2020: Are experts snubbing post-Tom Brady Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston