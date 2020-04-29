NFL teams are largely set after free agency and last week's 2020 NFL Draft.

We have no real idea how these new additions will blend with returning players, or how new coaches will lead their squads.

We can evaluate how teams look on paper, and there has been some shuffling in the league hierarchy heading into the 2020 regular season.

[RELATED: Where 49ers, Raiders rookie classes stand]

Let's check out how they rank in NBC Sports Bay Area's post-NFL draft power rankings.

NFL power rankings 2020: 49ers, Raiders league standing after draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area