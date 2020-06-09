NFL posts awesome video of film session with Patriots' Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is the top cornerback in the NFL, and in the latest episode of the NFL Game Pass Film Session series, he broke down some of his best plays as a Patriot.

One of those plays was his interception against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 12 of the 2019 season.

The Cowboys faced a 3rd-and-2 at their own 26-yard line while trailing the Patriots 7-0 early in the second quarter. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tried to hit wide receiver Amari Cooper on a crossing route, but Gilmore was ready for the play because he already saw the route in the first quarter.

"They ran this route earlier in the game. The same exact route," Gilmore explained. "I said, OK, Dallas, if they run routes during the game, they start repeating the routes. I knew it was coming. I said I'm not going to get physical with him, just undercut him and run with him. I've got a safety over the top. There's no way he's running that fast and stopping and going somewhere else. I was able to undercut it and make a play. As soon as he released inside, I knew where he was going. It's all about beating him to the spot then."

Watch a replay of the interception and Gilmore's breakdown of the play in the video below:

The Patriots turned Gilmore's turnover into points on their ensuing drive with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

Gilmore shut down Cooper all afternoon, allowing zero receptions on two targets when in coverage. It was a pivotal matchup in the game and one that went decidedly in New England's favor. The Patriots ultimately won 13-9.

"It was fun," Gilmore said after the game when asked about the matchup vs. Cooper. "I was just trying to get my hands on him every snap. The defensive line put good pressure on (Dak Prescott), and we stopped the run. The times he did throw it, I tried to make plays."

Gilmore's excellent performance versus the Cowboys was one of many he gave during the 2019 season, and the veteran cornerback was rewarded in February as the first Patriots player to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

