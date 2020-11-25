NFL postpones Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving game

After a number of players and staff members in Baltimore Ravens camp have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL has announced that it will postpone the highly-anticipated Steelers-Ravens Thanksgiving game.

The divisional matchup will now be played Sunday, Nov 29.

Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 29. Kickoff time & television network are TBD.https://t.co/2siejWDL1o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2020

Kickoff time and television network have not been announced. Expect the NFL to release details later today.

According to Steelers.com, the decision to change the game is to “ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

Related