NFL postpones 3 games for Week 15 due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL is changing things on the fly for Week 15. Due to significant COVID-19 outbreaks among three teams, the league has shuffled the schedule around for the weekend.

Three games have been postponed.

The Cleveland Browns home date against the Las Vegas Raiders has been moved from Saturday afternoon to a Monday kickoff. The Browns, who have 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski out, will now host the Raiders at 5 p.m. ET on December 20th.

The other two games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday:

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

As of last count, the Rams had 26 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Football Team was at 24, including three quarterbacks.

Because the outbreak is happening amongst vaccinated, asymptomatic players, there was no chance for a forfeit or fines.

The Lions played their Week 14 contest in Denver without six players due to positive COVID-19 tests, including starters Tracy Walker, Jamaal Williams and Evan Brown. Walker and Williams remain on the list, joined by seven defensive backs who have tested positive in the last week. There has been no talk of postponement for the Lions either last week or for Sunday’s matchup in Ford Field against the Arizona Cardinals.

