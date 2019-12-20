NFL postgame jersey swaps are costing players a shocking amount

It's becoming an occurrence you see after almost every NFL game: One superstar swaps his jersey with an opposing teammate.

This can be a sign of respect or it simply could be to add to the players' uniform collection. But as it turns out, it'll cost you.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco recently discovered those jersey exchanges will set NFL players back at least $500.

One thing I learned this week: Those postgame NFL jersey swaps are expensive. Players are charged $500 and up when they give away their game-worn uniform tops. (Otherwise, those costs would probably have to count against the team's salary cap.) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 20, 2019

49ers players have swapped jerseys on multiple occasions this year, including George Kittle with Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, and Richard Sherman with Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

The art of jersey swapping has been in the news as of late, after New England Patriots star Tom Brady gifted his jersey to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, after some back and forths:

TB came through for Mixon ✊ pic.twitter.com/vC2c1HfuHt — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 20, 2019

The exchanges have been going on for years and stretch beyond football.

NBA star Dwyane Wade made the jersey swap an iconic part of his retirement tour last year, but it's unclear whether or not the NBA has the same rules.

Nonetheless, it appears collector's items from their own peers will cost around the same amount as it would for fans.

