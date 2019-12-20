NFL postgame jersey swaps are costing players a shocking amount

Jessica Kleinschmidt

It's becoming an occurrence you see after almost every NFL game: One superstar swaps his jersey with an opposing teammate.

This can be a sign of respect or it simply could be to add to the players' uniform collection. But as it turns out, it'll cost you.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco recently discovered those jersey exchanges will set NFL players back at least $500.

49ers players have swapped jerseys on multiple occasions this year, including George Kittle with Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, and Richard Sherman with Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

The art of jersey swapping has been in the news as of late, after New England Patriots star Tom Brady gifted his jersey to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, after some back and forths:

The exchanges have been going on for years and stretch beyond football.

NBA star Dwyane Wade made the jersey swap an iconic part of his retirement tour last year, but it's unclear whether or not the NBA has the same rules.

Nonetheless, it appears collector's items from their own peers will cost around the same amount as it would for fans.

