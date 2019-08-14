NFL Podcast: What's up with Antonio Brown, Andrew Luck & Jadeveon Clowney?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson continue their summer training camp tours to report on what they've seen out of Green Bay, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Detroit and the Carolinas.

Before they can get there, they of course put on their league-approved helmets to tackle the ongoing Antonio Brown saga in Napa, California (0:45). What the hell is going on with the continuously finicky superstar and what are Charles and Terez' thoughts on the first episode of Hard Knocks?

Later, the guys talk about the trade rumors surrounding Houston Texans defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and some potential landing spots for the young pass rusher (13:00).

Next, Charles & Terez talk about the major storylines they've seen in their camp visits from he past week, starting with the Indianapolis Colts (21:25), the Philaldephia Eagles (28:45), the Detroit Lions (35:35), the Carolina Panthers (47:20) and finally wrapping up with the Green Bay Packers (54:15).

To close out the show, the guys are joined by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (1:04:15) and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (1:11:25) to talk about where they are in their careers and their shared love of the now-defunct NCAA Football video game series.

New injury rumors are swirling around Colts QB Andrew Luck. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts