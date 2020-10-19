NFL Podcast: Week 6 Recap – Statement wins for the Buccaneers and Steelers

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Six weeks into the season is just about when the good teams start making statements and separating themselves from the rest of the pack. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers made emphatic statement wins on Sunday as they handily beat the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open their Week 6 Sunday night podcast recapping these two lopsided wins as well as the nail biting finishes for the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

They give their thoughts on all twelve games and later in the episode, discuss why they're concerned about New England after their ugly loss to Denver, whether they think the Vikings and Lions should start a rebuild, and the intriguing reason Charles doesn't think Adam Gase will be fired by the New York Jets in the short term.

