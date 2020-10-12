NFL Podcast: Week 5 Recap - Can Andy Dalton lead the Cowboys and revive his career?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The football gods give and the foot ball gods take away. That was as apparent as ever on Sunday in Week 5 as Alex Smith made his triumphant return to action after nearly two years away from the sport as a result of a gruesome leg injury. On the other side of that coin, only hours later, Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury of his own and is now out for the season.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap all of the Week 5 games up until Sunday night including the Dallas Cowboys’ pyrrhic victory against the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders stunning the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks adding another exhibit to his MVP case against the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons cleaning house after suffering yet another loss, this time to the surprisingly frisky Carolina Panthers.

