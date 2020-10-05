NFL Podcast: Week 4 Recap – How many wins will the NFC East champion have?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Another week, more pain and sorrow (and a glimmer of hope) for fans in the NFC East. Yes, the NFL's most win-challenged division leads off the show again. How freaked out should Dallas Cowboy fans be after the Cleveland Browns, of all teams, managed to hang 49 points in Jerryworld?

How about those Philadelphia Eagles. They earned their first win of the season tonight in San Francisco and thanks to a tie in Cincinnati last week, they've instantly jumped to the top of the NFC East standings.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down all of the Week 4 games, discussing Justin Herbert's impressive start, the one thing that will lead to Bill O'Brien's firing, Teddy Bridgewater's under-the-radar success in Carolina and whether the Washington Football Team could really pull the plug on Dwayne Haskins as early as this week.

