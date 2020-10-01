NFL Podcast: Week 4 Preview – Titans' COVID-19 scare & what's wrong with Carson Wentz?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

It never seemed like a matter of if, but only when. When would the NFL have to face its first major COVID outbreak? The answer came after Week 3 when it was reported that initially three, and now four players and five additional personnel on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the novel coronavirus after playing a game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

How did this happen? What steps did the league take when a Titans coach first tested positive on Saturday and what steps could’ve been taken? How will this affect the Titans-Steelers matchup that has been postponed until at least Monday? Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down the entire situation developing in Tennessee and the implications on the rest of the season.

Next, they recap the 34-20 strong-arming the Kansas City Chiefs put on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. What do the Ravens need to do if they see Patrick Mahomes again in the playoffs? (18:30)

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ winless start, you know the sky is falling in the City of Brotherly Love. The guys try to figure out what is wrong with Carson Wentz and propose a few options for how the Eagles should handle the rest of their season. (29:05)

After the Houston Texans worked out, but declined to sign former Ravens and Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, Charles talks through the multi-year depreciation of the all-pro’s legacy around the league and why very few teams are interesting in signing the former pro-bowler. (37:00)

Finally, the guys close out the show previewing two Week 4 matchups:

Someone’s got to get a win as the Minnesota Vikings travel to the Houston Texans (or maybe not, as we saw last week in the Cincinnati-Philadelphia tie). If the Vikings can’t get a W here, should they blow the whole thing up? (44:20)

The 2-1 Cleveland Browns are heading to Dallas to see if they can keep their strong start going against the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys. Though the Cowboys have been dreadful defending the pass all season, the guys explain that Cleveland should do what they do best: run the ball with Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt. (53:30)

