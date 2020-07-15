NFL Podcast: Washington's name change is official, COVID testing uncertainty and two massive DE extensions

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After news broke over the weekend, Monday morning made official a change that has been coming for decades, the franchise in Washington is retiring their former nickname and a new name will be announced soon.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson dedicate the first half of the podcast to this news, the team's timeline for a new name, the place of Native American imagery in the NFL and where the Kansas City Chiefs fit into that discussion. (2:30)

They also discuss the continued pessimism around the start of training camps scheduled to take place in a few weeks. With the teams' testing procedures are all over the map and the NFLPA on the verge of telling veteran players not to report, the start of the season is in jeopardy. (21:50)

Fans in Kansas City and Cleveland rejoiced on Tuesday as their teams locked up young edge rushers on long-term deals. Charles & Terez discuss the generous, yet cap-wise extensions for Chris Jones and Myles Garrett. (27:50)

The Athletic recently conducted a poll of player agents ranking the NFL's 32 general managers in terms of how easy or hard they are to work with. After Denver Broncos GM John Elway ranked the highest on the sour end of that scale, the guys discuss the current crop of GMs and their reputations around the league. (35:50)

The old logo of Washington's NFL franchise displayed on a building. The team announced on Monday they would be retiring their logo and nickname after decades of backlash. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

