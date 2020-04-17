NFL Podcast: Von Miller has coronavirus, draft night betting odds and AFC/NFC South team needs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

In stunning breaking news on Thursday evening, Denver Broncos' star linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus, becoming arguably the highest profile American athlete to come down with the illness alongside the NBA's Kevin Durant.

Before Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down that news, they open this end-of-week podcast remarking on the Cleveland Browns new uniforms (0:20) and the Washington Post's report that the league is planning for schedule contingencies if they have to play a shortened season or a season without fans. (2:20)

Then, they discover on air that Miller had tested positive for coronavirus, what that means for the league and how there may be other cases in the league that the public doesn't know about. (11:50)

Even though Vegas casinos are closed, there are still betting odds for those intrepid fans who want to lay some money down on the 2020 season or next week's draft. What does it say about Tom Brady that the Patriots and Buccaneers have the same over/under wins total for next season. Also, where's the value in the first RB, WR and OL off the board next Thursday night? (14:45)

Terez & Charles spend the second half of the show wrapping up their division-by-division team needs preview, concluding with the Texans, Jaguars, Titans and Colts of the AFC South (36:55) and the Panthers, Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints of the NFC South (47:25).

They close out the show addressing a listener question about what the Jets could do with the 11th overall pick in next week's draft (1:00:15).

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss the implications from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller testing positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Story continues

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts



