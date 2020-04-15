NFL Podcast: Tua falling, Hurts rising, plus AFC & NFC East team needs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

With the 2020 NFL draft just over a week away, teams desires are becoming more clear, even if information about the prospects remains muddled.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson devote much of today’s podcast to the latest on what teams are saying about Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and then preview the draft needs for the teams in the AFC & NFC East.

Before they get to that, they discuss the possibility of the 2020 college football season being pushed back to February due to COVID-19 and how that would affect the 2021 draft. (0:20)

Sticking with news surrounding the virus, they chat about the plan for Roger Goodell to announce all 32 first round picks from his basement in New York (6:50) as well as how the teams are setting up their virtual workout programs for the offseason. (11:40)

Later they discuss the injury concerns surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and how he could have a precipitous draft-night slide if not selected by the Dolphins or Chargers at picks 5 or 6. (18:05)

While questions about Tagovailoa still linger, teams seem more confident than ever about his former teammate, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts. How much higher can his stock get in the next eight days? (31:45)

Terez and Charles close out the show previewing the draft-night needs for the Patriots, Dolphins, Bills and Jets in the AFC East (37:30), followed by the Giants, Eagles, Redskins and Cowboys in the NFC East (51:40)

Former teammates at Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock may be sliding and Jalen Hurts' might be rising just over one week out from the 2020 NFL Draft. (Photo Credits: Kevin C. Cox/Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

