NFL Podcast: The Rams logo debacle, Dak’s contract & franchise tag predictions

Here at the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, we take care of our own… and sometimes that means NFL franchises. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the pod by breaking down the Twitter meltdown over the new Los Angeles Rams logo and how Charles might have helped the franchise in the long run. (00:27)

Later, Charles and Terez continue to dive into the latest CBA talks. Is there cautious optimism from the union at this point in the negations? What is the one thing a powerful agent believes will be the reason the deal passes? (7:48)

Speaking of contracts, it has been reported that the Cowboys offered Dak Prescott a new deal averaging $33 million dollars a year. Will Prescott accept the offer and why would he trade the leverage he has going into 2020? (18:23)

Terez and Charles close the podcast by looking at a few interesting players that could be franchise tagged in the coming days. Also, who is the one free agent that has Charles and Terez more excited than the rest due to his potential impact on the draft, specifically Washington’s #2 overall pick? (30:43)





A record setting contract for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is in the works and looms large over the impending free agency period. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

