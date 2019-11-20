NFL Podcast: The NFL's "trojan horse" against Kaepernick, AB apologizes & is this the end for Philip Rivers?
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
Last week's strangely-timed Colin Kaepernick news did not end with his workout on Saturday. Hidden legal revelations from the NFL's workout of the embattled former quarterback are the main story on this episode, but first Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson react to the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday night.
Was Philip Rivers' awful 4 INT game a sign that his career is drawing to a close sooner, rather than later? How about those field conditions on a turf that was deemed too unsafe to play on only a year ago? Did this win prove that the Chiefs have solved their defensive woes? The guys look at the game from all those angles. (0:30)
Next, Charles dives into some surprising details he learned from the league's workout of Colin Kaepernick over the weekend in Atlanta. After reading through the NFL's liability waiver that Kaepernick's team took issue with, he reveals the sly legal moves the league was trying to pull over the former 49er. (11:15)
From one unemployed league star to another, Antonio Brown apologized to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Instagram on Tuesday. Our experts discuss where AB stands in his grievance against New England and the chance that he could return to the Pats later this season (24:55).
Finally, Chares & Terez wrap up the show previewing three of they key matchups of Week 12: Indianapolis @ Houston (31:30), Dallas @ New England (34:35), and Green Bay @ San Francisco (39:10).
Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.
Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson
Follow Terez @TerezPaylor
Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts