NFL Podcast: The lawsuit against Antonio Brown, Dak's 'imminent' contract and the NFL's new tanking problem

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

With Week 1 officially in the books, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson catch up on some league news and Monday Night Football's opening-week doubleheader.

First they address the still-developing story concerning a lawsuit filed in federal court accusing Patriots WR Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape (0:30).

Moving to Monday night's Texans/Saints game, the guys lament Deshaun Watson's lack of protection and why both teams have something positive to come away with after the thrilling Monday night matchup (5:30). On the other side of the MNF coin, the Broncos lost to the Raiders in a lop-sided and embarrassing affair. Our experts break down what this game means for the two floundering AFC West franchises (10:45).

From floundering out west to flounders in the east -- the Miami Dolphins' obvious tanking efforts are causing concerns all around the league. Terez & Charles outline their concern for the Dolphins fans, staff and players and why tanking in the NFL might not go away (14:40).

Later, the guys dig into a pair of star players and their new contracts. First, Charles has an update on Dak Prescott's no longer "imminent" new deal (25:10) and then Terez dives into the details of Tyreek Hill's new deal and where the Kansas City Chiefs might hope to invest next (30:05).

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the latest in Dak Prescott's "imminent" new deal on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the latest in Dak Prescott's "imminent" new deal on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

What to Read Next