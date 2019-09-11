NFL Podcast: The lawsuit against Antonio Brown, Dak's 'imminent' contract and the NFL's new tanking problem

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

With Week 1 officially in the books, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson catch up on some league news and Monday Night Football's opening-week doubleheader.

First they address the still-developing story concerning a lawsuit filed in federal court accusing Patriots WR Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape (0:30).

Moving to Monday night's Texans/Saints game, the guys lament Deshaun Watson's lack of protection and why both teams have something positive to come away with after the thrilling Monday night matchup (5:30). On the other side of the MNF coin, the Broncos lost to the Raiders in a lop-sided and embarrassing affair. Our experts break down what this game means for the two floundering AFC West franchises (10:45).

From floundering out west to flounders in the east -- the Miami Dolphins' obvious tanking efforts are causing concerns all around the league. Terez & Charles outline their concern for the Dolphins fans, staff and players and why tanking in the NFL might not go away (14:40).

Later, the guys dig into a pair of star players and their new contracts. First, Charles has an update on Dak Prescott's no longer "imminent" new deal (25:10) and then Terez dives into the details of Tyreek Hill's new deal and where the Kansas City Chiefs might hope to invest next (30:05).

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the latest in Dak Prescott's "imminent" new deal on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.

