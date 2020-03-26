NFL Podcast: The Cowboys' offseason of pain, plus where will Cam & Clowney sign?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Most of the contestants in this year's game of NFL free agency musical chairs have found a seat, but there are still a few key players waiting to find their next landing spot. Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor shed some light on two of these major free agents on this week's podcast.

First and foremost is former Carolina Panthers QB and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton, who was cut by the squad on Tuesday. Three possible suitors seem inevitable in the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins. What are the chances he signs with one of these three and where is the best fit for Cam to have a renaissance? (4:20)

The surprising retirement of center Travis Frederick constitutes another loss of a key starter from the Dallas Cowboys roster, along with Robert Quinn and Byron Jones. The guys talk about the tough offseason for the Cowboys, the many gaps they need filled and provide an update on the latest with Dak Prescott's contract negotiation. (22:20)

Another free agent who hasn't found a new home is former Seattle & Houston pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Charles breaks down why the market for him has stalled and suggests a "mystery" suitor is about to land the former first overall draft pick. (30:15)

Finally, the guys talk about the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the NFL draft. While the draft hasn't been cancelled, many front offices will be struggling to conduct the same preparation and research they normally do in this time. Our experts break down the draft mistakes that teams could be making this year and how other teams could be poised to take advantage. (38:15)

