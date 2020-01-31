NFL Podcast: Super Bowl LIV final predictions: Andy Reid's legacy, SF's run game and will a TE be MVP?





With only a few short days left before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson are joined on Radio Row in Miami by Dan Wetzel of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast and Netflix's Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

Before they break down the game, the guys have to bury the hatchet. Dan grills Charles about being 30 minutes late to the podcast in Miami traffic and Terez tells a story about Dan & Charles from the night before that involves a thunderstorm, cigars and the hotel swimming pool (0:20)

The guys preview Sunday's Super Bowl by each picking the game (5:45), then diving into the intriguing coaching matchup between Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan. Will Reid finally get over the Super Bowl hump and add a Lombardi to his résumé? Can Kyle Shanahan prove that the young hot-shot coach can beat the grizzled vet? (9:45)

Later, they wonder if the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes could go on a run of Super Bowl victories if they win on Sunday (17:40) and outline what the 49ers have to do on offense to outlast Kansas City (25:45).

Finally, they wrap up the show breaking down the strange vibe in Miami this year (30:00) and make fun of the NFL's tradition of awarding the Lombardi Trophy to the owner before handing t off to the coach and players. (34:05)

Patrick Mahomes & Jimmy Garoppolo will duel for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

