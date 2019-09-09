NFL Podcast: Steelers looked lost without AB, Ravens looked unstoppable
48 hours before this podcast was taped, Antonio Brown was a Raider and everyone had the Cleveland Browns pencilled in for a win and the Lombardi. My, how things have changed.
Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson close out an illuminating Week 1 with their first Sunday night freestyle of the season.
After tackling the Antonio Brown news and the Patriots' primetime drubbing of the Steelers, Terez & Charles run through every game of Sunday's action, including the strong showings from the Titans, Chiefs, Cowboys and Ravens and Kyler Murray's come-from-behind tie at home against the Lions.
