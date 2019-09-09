NFL Podcast: Steelers looked lost without AB, Ravens looked unstoppable

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

48 hours before this podcast was taped, Antonio Brown was a Raider and everyone had the Cleveland Browns pencilled in for a win and the Lombardi. My, how things have changed.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson close out an illuminating Week 1 with their first Sunday night freestyle of the season.

After tackling the Antonio Brown news and the Patriots' primetime drubbing of the Steelers, Terez & Charles run through every game of Sunday's action, including the strong showings from the Titans, Chiefs, Cowboys and Ravens and Kyler Murray's come-from-behind tie at home against the Lions.

The Steelers lacked the explosive offensive pieces needed to defeat the Patriots in their 33-3 loss on Sunday night. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts