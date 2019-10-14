NFL Podcast: Seahawks and 49ers have that Super Bowl look

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Six weeks into the 2019 NFL season and the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the league, especially in the ultra-competitive NFC West, where the 49ers remain undefeated and pulled off an impressive win in Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks also looked complete in Cleveland.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson recap all of the games from Week 6, including the Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing road loss to the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs' second home loss in a row, not to mention the pair of losses suffered by 2015 first and second overall picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, who looked all but done done with the teams that drafted them.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has his team victorious at 5-1 and looking like one of the most complete teams in the league. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)



Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts