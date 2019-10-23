NFL Podcast: Sanu and Sanders on the move as trade season heats up

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

With less than a week to go before the NFL trade deadline, Tuesday saw a pair of wide receivers from struggling teams land with contenders.

Before hitting the news of the Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders trades, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson briefly touch on the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots and the media controversy in the Big Apple after ESPN aired sideline footage of a mic'd up Sam Darnold confiding that he "[saw] ghosts" in the Pats' D (0:35).

Sticking with the Pats, Terez & Charles analyze the Sanu trade and why it's beneficial for both sides (9:00) before hitting the Denver Broncos trading Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers (13:00). After discussing those trades in more detail, they take a look at the overall trade landscape and discuss some of the teams that could be buyers or sellers in the final week including the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts (17:00).

One team that would like to get better but doesn't have the draft assets is the Chicago Bears. The guys revisit their thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky from Sunday night's episode and after Charles checked in with some sources and Terez watched the all-22 of the Bears' loss to the Saints (28:10).

Finally, Charles & Terez wrap up the show previewing: Cardinals/Saints (33:10), Eagles/Bills (37:50), Panthers/49ers (41:50), Browns/Patriots (45:30) and Packers/Chiefs (49:30).

