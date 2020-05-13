NFL Podcast: Sammy Watkins, Earl Thomas, Tom Brady's Instagram and other wild offseason developments

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

As we get into mid-May, some eccentric stories from the fringes of the NFL are making headlines.

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor kick off today's podcast with some social media news from the league's premiere 42-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady. After reports he had friction with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels last season, Brady took to Instagram to quash the rumors. Where does the truth lie? (0:20)

Last week a story broke that Ravens safety Earl Thomas was held at gunpoint by his own wife after she had learned of infidelity through Snapchat. Charles breaks down how he learned of this story almost a month ago, and while some details are wild beyond belief, we should be lucky that the allegations didn't end tragically. (5:40)

A strange long-form interview was published with Kansas City's Sammy Watkins courtesy of Bleacher Report. Watkins admits to derailing his career with drinking and partying while in Buffalo and also opens up with his thoughts on aliens and the afterlife. How does this affect his relationship with the Chiefs and could this interview cause problems for Watkins in the future? (14:45)

Later in the show, Terez & Charles break down some interesting discoveries as tickets for the 2020 NFL season are beginning to go on sale and hit the secondary market. While teams like the New England Patriots are seeing their ticket prices collapse, it may come as a surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders have suddenly become the hottest ticket in the league. (25:25)

Wrapping up the show, our experts take a pair of listener questions about behind-the-scenes issues with Freddie Kitchens and the Browns in 2019 (41:00) and how the fates of pass-rushing free agents like Everson Griffen are tied to that of Jadeveon Clowney (46:50).

A strange interview with Sammy Watkins sparks a debate about his future on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

