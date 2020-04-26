NFL Podcast: Saint Jameis and why Jalen Hurts to the Eagles will be 'Taysom Hill on steroids'

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The 2020 NFL draft concluded on Saturday afternoon and the New Orleans Saints were quick to make an addition to their quarterback room. No, not just seventh rounder Tommy Stevens out of Mississippi State. They also reportedly are agreeing to terms with former division rival and first overall pick Jameis Winston.

After discussing the new format of the NFL draft and the highs and lows of the virtual broadcast (especially the Kingsbury residence in Arizona), Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson react to Jameis' new landing spot. How will he fit with Drew Brees and the newly-extended Taysom Hill? (8:35)

Speaking of utility-knife backup QBs like Taysom Hill, the Philadelphia Eagles turned heads on Friday night selecting former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. Charles explains how this could portend a massive shift in how football is played and why Hurts will be used like, "Taysom Hill on steroids." (23:35)

In the second half of the show, the guys break down two teams whose drafts they loved in Baltimore and Cleveland (35:30) and two teams whose drafts they hated, Green Bay and Houston. (41:50)

Drew Brees and Jameis Winston are now teammates as Winston hopes to revive his young career backing up the future Hall of Famer in New Orleans. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

