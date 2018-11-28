NFL Podcast: Rueben Foster to Washington, different money problems for Cowboys and Jaguars
On this mid-week episode of the show, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson hit on some of the off-the-field stories that popped up over the weekend in the NFL, starting with the San Francisco 49ers releasing and the Washington Redskins subsequently claiming linebacker Rueben Foster (0:30).
Also on the show:
– The Dallas Cowboys’ looming money problems with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper (11:00)
– The Jacksonville Jaguars benching Blake Bortles and why cornerbacks are always the first to call out bad quarterback play (17:00)
– The Houston Texans’ surprising 8-0 run after starting 0-3 (26:15)
– How Eric Berry returning to the Kansas City Chiefs could turn around their defensive woes (29:15)
– Terez and Charles’ most anticipated games of Week 13: LAC/PIT, MIN/NE and WAS/PHI (32:30)
