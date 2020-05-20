NFL Podcast: Rooney Rule changes & how the NFL expects more positive COVID cases

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Some momentous changes to the NFL's diversity and inclusion policies were made on Tuesday afternoon via a digital meeting with owners, but before discussing that, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open today's podcast discussing the news of LeBron James' brief dalliance with the Cowboys. What position should the future NBA hall-of-famer have played and why aren't there more examples of basketball players making the leap to football? (0:30)

Paylor and Robinson break down the newest revisions to the NFL's Rooney Rule and declare that the biggest change got the least amount of headlines: teams are no longer able to block other franchises from interviewing their three coordinator positions. Our experts argue a new era of headhunting and poaching in the coaching and front office ranks could be in store. (9:30)

Later in the show, Charles and Terez break down from comments from league officials on Tuesday regarding the Coronavirus pandemic hint that the league is very prepared to press forward with the 2020 season with the expectation that some staff and players will test positive. (29:30)

In other social distancing news, Tom Brady conducted a secret practice in Tampa with Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, proving he'll do whatever's necessary to get in reps with his new teammates. (35:40)

Lastly, our experts provide an update on the charges facing Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar and stress the importance of good legal representation. (42:10)

