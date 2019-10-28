NFL Podcast: Ridiculous Rodgers, 'Bad News Browns' and final trade rumors

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

With less than 48 hours before the trade deadline Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson report on the rumors they are hearing coming out of a Week 8 without much movement in the standings.

Starting with the Browns' loss in New England and the Chiefs' respectable home loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Terez & Charles recap every game from the Week 8 slate and mix in the trade nuggets they're hearing about each team as they go.

Who will be traded and which teams will be securing the final pieces for their Super Bowl runs? Check in with the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast on Tuesday evening to hear the guys recap the 2019 trade deadline.

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory in Kansas City on Sunday night. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

