NFL Podcast: Reopening plans, social turmoil and Clowney turns down Cleveland

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open this week's podcast discussing the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the reaction from the players around the NFL. (0:20)

They also discussed the three new rules that were passed and more notably, the one major proposal that wasn't (12:50), before addressing the league's updated plans for getting coaches back into facilities and potentially having mini-camps within the next few weeks. (15:20)

Later, they discuss the ongoing saga of Jets safety Jamal Adams and his desire to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys. What would the Cowboys have to do to get the deal done and is the asking price of at least a first and a third-round pick the same across the league? (18:45)



Terez & Charles provide an update on Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney who reportedly turned down a deal with the Cleveland Browns. Why did he turn down the best offer on the table and what is the status of the former first overall pick? (24:45)

Finally, the guys wrap up the show ranking the offenses that made major additions this offseason including the Buccaneers, Colts, Raiders, Broncos, Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons and Bills. (33:50)

Seahawks DL Jadeveon Clowney reportedly turned down an offer from the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

