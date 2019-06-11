NFL Podcast: Reliving the bombastic and extremely problematic 'Any Given Sunday'









It's the dog-days of June, arguably the slowest point of the NFL calendar. So this week, after the success of their podcast decimating the 2014 Kevin Costner nightmare, "Draft Day," Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson are adding a second chapter to their football movie review series with the 1999 Oliver Stone opus, "Any Given Sunday."

With enough cursing and nudity to make Quentin Tarantino blush, Charles and Terez recap the nearly three-hour film, Jamie Foxx's surprisingly competent performance as QB Willie Beamen, what the film completely gets wrong about professional football and the moments that it gets strikingly right about the NFL and the lives of its players and coaches.

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor recap the 1999 Oliver Stone football epic "Any Given Sunday" on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Getty Images)

