NFL Podcast: Ravens, Patriots are winners and other thoughts from the schedule release

Yahoo Sports StaffTerez Paylor and Charles Robinson
Yahoo Sports

The 2020 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and while we've known the who of matchups for a few months, the when was finally answered.

Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor break down the highlights from the 2020 NFL schedule, including a possible preview of the AFC Championship in Week 3 between the Ravens and Chiefs, a whopping five primetime games being awarded to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, why the Patriots have a very favorable schedule, why the Cowboys don't and the oddity of a Christmas game played on a Friday evening.

The <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/baltimore/" data-ylk="slk:Baltimore Ravens">Baltimore Ravens</a> are primed with a favorable schedule to maintain their dominance in 2020. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
