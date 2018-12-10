NFL Podcast: Rams frozen out, Chiefs win in OT and the Miami Miracle

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Week 14’s Sunday results were straight from the upside-down. The Los Angeles Rams looked mortal, the New England Patriots got stunned and the two worst teams in the league – the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers – both pulled out wins.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor recap all the Sunday action from around the NFL, ask if the Rams’ and Saints’ recent mediocre outings could lead to early playoff defeat, praise the Miami Miracle and issue a stern warning to Dallas Cowboys fans.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pressures Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16). (AP)

