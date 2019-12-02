NFL Podcast: Patriots unseated atop the AFC and Ravens defeat another elite team

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

49ers. Rams. Seahawks. Texans. Patriots. Chiefs. While some other teams (lookin' at you, Cowboys) have trouble defeating just one team with a winning record, the Baltimore Ravens have amassed wins over just about every other elite team in the league. Now, they're in the driver's seat for the top seed in the AFC thanks to a New England loss on Sunday night at the hands of the Houston Texans.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss this reshuffling atop the AFC to start off their weekly Sunday night podcast. Later, they recap the rest of the games from an upside-down slate of Week 13 action, including the Eagles getting an absolute WTF loss against the Dolphins, the Bengals earning their first win of the season, the Jaguars, Panthers and Giants heading in the direction of making some offseason coaching changes and a rehash of the three Thanksgiving games.

New England QB Tom Brady was knocked around on Sunday night and the Patriots are no longer in control of their destiny for the top seed in the AFC. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts