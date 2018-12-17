NFL Podcast: Are the Patriots doomed to fail?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Is it a coincidence that in the first week we’ve seen Nick Foles back in action for the Eagles, the Patriots are suddenly faltering? Probably, but it’s fun to talk about and those are the two biggest stories of the week.

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson recap a Week 15 which saw playoff races tighten all over the league. The Eagles and Bears couldn’t be hitting their strides at a better time while the Cowboys, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks suffered stunning losses that are calling their entire seasons into question.

Terez and Charles recap every game from the weekend including the Chargers’ last-second win over the Chiefs, the Browns’ win in Denver and the entire slate of Sunday games.

